G20 nations need to accelerate phasing out of coal power - Draghi

Reuters
31 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 05:04 pm

G20 nations need to accelerate phasing out of coal power - Draghi

Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi leaves Monte Citorio, in Rome, Italy February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casill
Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi leaves Monte Citorio, in Rome, Italy February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casill

A summit of the world's 20 richest economies must agree to accelerate the phasing out of coal and invest more in renewable energy, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told fellow G20 leaders on Sunday.

"The decisions we take today will have a direct impact on the success of the (UN) Glasgow climate summit and ultimately on our ability to tackle the climate crisis," Draghi said, referring to the COP26 conference which kicks off on Monday.

"We must accelerate the phasing out of coal and invest more in renewable energy. We also need to make sure to use available resources wisely, which means that we should become able to adapt our technologies and lifestyle to this new world."

