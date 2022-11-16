G20 agrees to pursue efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C

World+Biz

Reuters
16 November, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 01:05 pm

Related News

G20 agrees to pursue efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C

Reuters
16 November, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 01:05 pm
G20 agrees to pursue efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C

Leaders at the G20 meeting in Bali on Wednesday agreed to pursue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C, including speeding up efforts to phase down unabated use of coal.

"We resolve to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C," a declaration issued at the end of the meeting said. "This will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries."

The leaders' declaration, issued following a summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, urged delegates at the ongoing COP27 in Egypt to "urgently scale up" efforts at the summit on the issue of mitigating and adapting to climate change.

It also made reference to the need to accelerate "efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power, in line with national circumstances and recognising the need for support towards just transitions."

Top News

G20 / Climate action plan / climate activism / Global Temperature / Earth temperature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

9h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

10h | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

11h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

2h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

4h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

9h | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'