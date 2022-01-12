'Furnace': Argentina roasts in record-setting heat wave

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 02:28 pm

A man refreshes as he enjoys the day by the shore of the Rio de la Plata river during a heat wave amid a spike of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, in Buenos Aires, Argentina January 9, 2022. Photo :Reuters
A man refreshes as he enjoys the day by the shore of the Rio de la Plata river during a heat wave amid a spike of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, in Buenos Aires, Argentina January 9, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Argentina is facing a historic heat wave with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), making the country for a while the hottest place on the planet, straining power grids and forcing residents to seeking sanctuary in the shade.

With temperatures up around 45°C (113°F) in parts of the South American nation, hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity when power grids failed in and around populous capital city Buenos Aires.

"I came home and we were without electricity and the house was a furnace," said Jose Casabal, 42, who whisked his children off to find somewhere to cool down. "So I took them off to their grandmother's house to swim in the pool."

The temperatures in Argentina, where dry hot weather driven by the La Nina weather pattern is already hitting crops, meant that for several hours it was the hottest place on earth, taking over from parts of Australia that cooled during its night.

