French modelling agent who founded agency with Epstein dies in custody

World+Biz

Reuters
20 February, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:07 am

Related News

French modelling agent who founded agency with Epstein dies in custody

Bruel was found hanged in his cell in the Sante prison in Paris at around 1 a.m. on Saturday,

Reuters
20 February, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:07 am
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Jean-Luc Brunel, a longtime French modeling agent who was detained in December 2020 as part of an inquiry into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment, was found dead in his cell on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The investigation, opened in August 2019, was a preliminary inquiry into whether late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had committed sex crimes on French territory or against French victims.

Brunel, 76, who had founded a US modelling management company with Epstein, had denied any wrongdoing related to his association with him.

Bruel was found hanged in his cell in the Sante prison in Paris at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said. An investigation has been opened, the spokesperson said.

Top News

Jean-Luc Brunel / Jeffrey Epstein / modelling agent / custody

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

20h | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

19h | Wheels
Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

20h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

11h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

14h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

14h | Videos
Universal pension finally takes shape

Universal pension finally takes shape

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again