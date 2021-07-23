French citizen among six arrested over plot to kill Madagascar president - minister

23 July, 2021, 01:40 pm
Madagascar&#039;s President Andry Rajoelina attends a meeting to discuss the 20th replenishment of the World Bank&#039;s International Development Association, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina attends a meeting to discuss the 20th replenishment of the World Bank's International Development Association, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

A French citizen is among six people arrested on suspicion of involvement in a plot to kill Madagascar's president, the Indian Ocean island's public security minister said.

"One of the arrested people is French, two of them are bi-national: Malagasy and French. The three others are Malagasy," Rodellys Fanomezantsoa Randrianarison said late on Thursday.

Patrick Rajoelina, an adviser to President Andry Rajoelina, said two of those arrested had previously worked in the French military.

