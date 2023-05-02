Freedom of press under attack in every corner of the world: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said freedom of the press is the foundation of democracy and justice but it is under attack in every corner of the world.

"It gives all of us the facts we need to shape opinions and speak truth to power. And as this year's theme reminds us, press freedom represents the very lifeblood of human rights," Guterres said in a statement issued Tuesday marking the World Press Freedom Day.

He said, "This day highlights a basic truth: all our freedom depends on press freedom."

The UN chief stated that truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech seeking to blur the lines between fact and fiction, between science and conspiracy.

"The increased concentration of the media industry into the hands of a few, the financial collapse of scores of independent news organizations, and an increase of national laws and regulations that stifle journalists are further expanding censorship and threatening freedom of expression," he added.

Mentioning that journalists and media workers are directly targeted on and offline as they carry out their vital work, Guterres said they (journalists) are routinely harassed, intimidated, detained and imprisoned.

At least 67 media workers were killed in 2022 - an unbelievable 50% increase over the previous year. Nearly three quarters of women journalists have experienced violence online, and one in four have been threatened physically.

"Ten years ago, the United Nations established a Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists to protect media workers and end impunity for crimes committed against them. On this and every World Press Freedom Day, the world must speak with one voice," said the UN secretary general.

