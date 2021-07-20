France's Macron targeted in project Pegasus spyware case: Le Monde

World+Biz

Reuters
20 July, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 10:30 pm

Related News

France's Macron targeted in project Pegasus spyware case: Le Monde

Reuters
20 July, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 10:30 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony to award Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson with the Legion of Honour at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 19, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony to award Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson with the Legion of Honour at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 19, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

The phone of French President Emmanuel Macron was targeted for potential surveillance on behalf of Morocco in the Pegasus spyware case, French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday.

The French presidency said that if the revelations about Macron's phone being tapped were true, they would be very serious.

Le Monde said that former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and 14 ministers had also been targeted in 2019.

An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organisations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said the spyware, made and licensed by Israeli company NSO, had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.

NSO issued a statement on Sunday rejecting the reporting by the media partners, saying it was "full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories".

Its product is intended only for use by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime, it said.

An NSO spokesman did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment on Tuesday on the Le Monde report about Macron.

Morocco issued a statement on Monday denying any involvement in using Pegasus.

Top News

Macron / Emanuel Macron / French President Emmanuel Macron / Pegasus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners