France's Macron to boycott UN racism conference on concerns over anti-Semitism

World+Biz

Reuters
13 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 02:54 pm

Related News

France's Macron to boycott UN racism conference on concerns over anti-Semitism

"Concerned by a history of anti-Semitic remarks made at the UN conference on racism, known as the Durban conference, the President of the Republic has decided that France will not participate in the follow-up conference to be held this year", the Elysee Palace said

Reuters
13 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 02:54 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Defense Council at Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Defense Council at Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend this year's United Nations' conference aimed at tackling racism, citing concerns over anti-semitism, his office said on Friday.

"Concerned by a history of anti-Semitic remarks made at the UN conference on racism, known as the Durban conference, the President of the Republic has decided that France will not participate in the follow-up conference to be held this year", the Elysee Palace said.

Top News / Europe

France / French President Emmanuel Macron / anti-Semitism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie