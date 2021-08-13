France's Macron to boycott UN racism conference on concerns over anti-Semitism
"Concerned by a history of anti-Semitic remarks made at the UN conference on racism, known as the Durban conference, the President of the Republic has decided that France will not participate in the follow-up conference to be held this year", the Elysee Palace said
French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend this year's United Nations' conference aimed at tackling racism, citing concerns over anti-semitism, his office said on Friday.
