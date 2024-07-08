France's Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now

World+Biz

Reuters
08 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 06:17 pm

Related News

France's Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now

"The President has asked Gabriel Attal to remain prime minister for the time being in order to ensure the country's stability," Macron's office said in a statement

Reuters
08 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 06:17 pm
Gabriel Attal, French Prime Minister and French presidential majority group &quot;Ensemble pour la Republique&quot; candidate, arrives to deliver a speech after partial results in the second round of the early French parliamentary elections, at Hotel Matignon in Paris in Paris, France, July 7, 2024. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Gabriel Attal, French Prime Minister and French presidential majority group "Ensemble pour la Republique" candidate, arrives to deliver a speech after partial results in the second round of the early French parliamentary elections, at Hotel Matignon in Paris in Paris, France, July 7, 2024. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday decided to keep his Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in office after parliamentary elections in which the government's political camp lost its role as the strongest party to the left in a hung parliament.

"The President has asked Gabriel Attal to remain prime minister for the time being in order to ensure the country's stability," Macron's office said in a statement.

Attal had already flagged on Sunday he would offer his resignation, which follows French political tradition, but added he was prepared to stay in office longer as a caretaker but it was up to the president to decide.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

France / Macron / French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

10h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

1h | Videos
Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

2h | Videos
Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

3h | Videos