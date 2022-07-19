France, UAE sign energy cooperation deal

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 09:46 am

French President Emmanuel Macron and United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed attend a signing ceremony with UAE Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, TotalEnergy Group CEO Patrick Pouyanne, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Minister for Energetic Transition Agnes Panier-Runacher prior to a state dinner held at the Grand Trianon of the Versailles castle near Paris, France, July 18, 2022. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron and United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed attend a signing ceremony with UAE Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, TotalEnergy Group CEO Patrick Pouyanne, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Minister for Energetic Transition Agnes Panier-Runacher prior to a state dinner held at the Grand Trianon of the Versailles castle near Paris, France, July 18, 2022. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

The governments of France and the United Arab Emirates signed on Monday a strategic agreement to cooperate in the energy sector, the French government said.

The partnership aimed to identify joint investment projects in France, the UAE or elsewhere in the sectors of hydrogen, renewable and nuclear energy, the French government said in a statement.

"In the currently uncertain energy context, this agreement will pave the way for a stable long-term framework for cooperation, opening the way for new industrial contracts," it added.

The deal coincides with the visit to Paris of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan between July 17-19, his first overseas state visit since taking over from his half-brother in May.

