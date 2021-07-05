France, Germany and China call on negotiators to seize opportunity in Iran talks

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

The leaders of France, Germany and China, after a three-way video call on Monday, called on all parties involved in the Iran nuclear talks to seize a window of opportunity for an agreement, a French presidency source said on Monday.

The source said that French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping had spoken for more than an hour.