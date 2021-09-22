France denies report it would give up permanent UN seat

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
22 September, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 03:38 pm

France is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council along with Britain, China, Russia and the United States

A city view shows the French flag above the skyline of the French capital as the Eiffel Tower and roof tops are seen in Paris, France, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France denied a report in Britain's The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that it would be prepared to give its permanent seat at the UN Security Council to the European Union.

Citing a member of the European parliament, the paper said that France would consider exchanging the seat in exchange for support from other EU members for a European army and reforms to the way the bloc formulates its foreign policy.

"We formally deny this. The seat is ours and will remain that way," a spokesperson for the French presidency said.

"We coordinate with the EU as much as possible and with complete sovereignty," the spokesperson added.

France is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council along with Britain, China, Russia and the United States.

