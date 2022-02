France closes airspace for Russian aircraft

Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base in Syria, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry via Reuters/

France has announced that it will follow other European countries in shutting its airspace to Russian aircraft to punish the country for invading Ukraine.

"France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on", Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari tweeted, report Al Jazeera.