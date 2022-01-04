Foxconn India iPhone plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7, says govt official

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:08 pm

Foxconn India iPhone plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7, says govt official

The Foxconn plant, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18, following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning

Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India, December 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India, December 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn is unlikely to reopen its shuttered south Indian iPhone manufacturing facility until January 7, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18, following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

The company, officially known as Hon Hai Precision , told the Tamil Nadu state government it was still working to address Apple's concerns over workers' living conditions, the official said. 

