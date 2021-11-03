Four-year-old Australian girl missing from campsite found alive after two weeks

World+Biz

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 12:02 pm

Related News

Four-year-old Australian girl missing from campsite found alive after two weeks

Australian police feared the girl had been abducted and offered a A$1 million ($743,000) reward for information

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 12:02 pm
Police released a photo of Cleo Smith after her rescue. Photo :BBC
Police released a photo of Cleo Smith after her rescue. Photo :BBC

A 4-year-old girl who went missing from an Australian outback campsite more than two weeks ago has been found "alive and well" in a locked house, authorities said on Wednesday.

Police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100 km (62 miles) south of the campsite, early on Wednesday morning and found Cleo Smith in one of the rooms.

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'what's your name?'. She said 'My name is Cleo'," Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said on local television. A man has been taken into custody in relation to the disappearance, he said.

Cleo was last seen in her family's tent at about 1.30 a.m. local time on Oct. 16 at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, about 900 km (560 miles) north of Perth, the capital of Western Australia state. When her parents woke next morning, she was gone.

Australian police feared the girl had been abducted and offered a A$1 million ($743,000) reward for information.

"What wonderful, relieving news. Cleo Smith has been found and is home safe and sound. Our prayers answered," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a tweet.

Missing girl / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club