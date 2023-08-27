Four killed in Vietnam coal mine collapse

Reuters
27 August, 2023, 09:30 am
The accident happened late on Saturday at a mine operated by Vang Danh Coal Company, a unit of Vietnam's state coal miner Vinacomin

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk near an excavator loading coal onto a truck at a coal port in Hanoi February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kham
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk near an excavator loading coal onto a truck at a coal port in Hanoi February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

Four people have been killed in a collapse in a coal mine in Vietnam's mining centre of Quang Ninh, the state-run Thanh Nien newspaper reported on Sunday.

The accident happened late on Saturday at a mine operated by Vang Danh Coal Company, a unit of Vietnam's state coal miner Vinacomin, Thanh Nien reported.

A rescue team pulled out the bodies of four miners, it said.

The newspaper did not give a reason for the collapse. In March a similar accident happened at a Vang Danh-operated mine but no one was killed.

The Southeast Asian country still largely relies on coal-fired power plants as a source of power. Vinacomin said last year that mine accidents killed at least 17 miners in the first nine months of 2022.

