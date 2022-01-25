Forex-Dollar edges higher on geopolitical tensions ahead of the Fed

World+Biz

Reuters
25 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 05:02 pm

Related News

Forex-Dollar edges higher on geopolitical tensions ahead of the Fed

Reuters
25 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 05:02 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The dollar edged higher on Tuesday to within striking distance of its two-week peak, as investors bought safe-haven currencies amid tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine while awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The USmilitary put about 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed, in the latest effort to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military build-up near Ukraine.

"Much greater exposure of European economies to the crisis does not make the euro a particularly attractive vehicle to ride out the current storm," ING analysts said.

The euro was down 0.2% at 0848 GMT to $1.1300, trading just off its lowest since on 20 December touched on Monday.

The dollar index was 0.1% higher at 96.02, just off its two-week high of 96.135 hit on Monday.

The safe-haven yen gained 0.3% versus the euro and 0.1% against the dollar, remaining within striking distance of its one-month highs.

The Swiss Franc was down 0.1% versus the euro at 1.0366, but not far from its highest since 2015, hit recently at 1.0298.

The Fed could firm up plans to raise rates and shrink its holdings of US Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities that have swollen its balance sheet past $8 trillion at its meeting that ends on Wednesday.

Analyst views about the meeting are mixed, with Deutsche Bank flagging a potentially hawkish surprise over the months ahead, with the possibility the Fed raises rates in March and increases them as many as six or seven times this year.

But ING analysts say that if the Fed's balance sheet reduction does the heavy lifting of policy normalisation, that could scale back forecasts for the number of rate hikes.

According to Commerzbank, "the markets are likely to remain nervous in the run-up to tomorrow's meeting, but we do not expect any new insights."

Money markets are pricing an 85% chance of a 25 basis point Fed hike in March and three more to 1.0% by year-end.

Bitcoin, which has almost halved in value since touching a $69,000 record in November, lost 2% to trade around $36,089. Meanwhile, ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, was down 2.7% at $2,377.

Global Economy

geopolitical tensions / Forex / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

5h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

3h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

23h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

23h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure