Taiwan flags can be seen at a square ahead of the national day celebration in Taoyuan, Taiwan, 8 October 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Files

Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Friday that it will continue to deepen its close security partnership with the United States, after US President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday.

In the call, Xi warned the US against playing with fire over Taiwan, highlighting Beijing's concerns about a possible visit to the Chinese-claimed island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.