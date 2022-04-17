Five injured in drive-by shooting outside Toronto mosque

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
17 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 01:58 pm

Related News

Five injured in drive-by shooting outside Toronto mosque

The police have yet to assign a motive to the attack, though they told reporters that it may have been a “random act of violence”

Hindustan Times
17 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 01:58 pm
Five injured in drive-by shooting outside Toronto mosque

Five people were injured on Saturday in the parking lot of a mosque in Toronto, Canada, after being fired upon by unknown assailants from a car.

The victims left a neighbourhood mosque after Ramadan prayers at midnight and gathered at a parking lot at around 1am on Saturday when they were fired upon.

The incident occurred in the Scarborough area of Toronto.

The police have yet to assign a motive to the attack, though they told reporters that it may have been a "random act of violence".

Toronto police chief James Ramer said on Twitter that it was "too early to confirm motive but our Hate Crimes Unit is engaged and the Division is working with the local community".

Police believe this was a drive-by shooting and have identified a blue vehicle that left the area after the firing upon the five men.

"All injuries serious but not life threatening," Toronto Police Operations (TPS) said in a post on Twitter.

According to the police, the victims ranged in age from 28 to 35, and were discussing where to break their fast before they were shot at.

According to the Toronto Star, two of the injured were taken to a trauma centre, while two others were admitted to a hospital and a fifth reached a hospital on his own.

Police said that casings and bullet holes were located at the scene.

"Suspects fled in blue car," TPS added.

This comes less than a month after a 24-year-old male was arrested in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after an attack on congregants at a mosque.

The attack on the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga occurred at the time congregants had gathered for dawn prayers. In a statement, Peel regional police said the assailant had "discharged bear spray" and was "brandishing a hatchet".

There were about thirty persons present at the time and "members of the Mosque quickly subdued the man until police arrived," the statement said.

Police arrested Mohammad Moiz Omar, a resident of Mississauga, for the attack.

Top News

Toronto / Mosque / Shootout / drive-by

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

3h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

4h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

5h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

19h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

19h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals