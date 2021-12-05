Five dead after Myanmar security forces ram car into Yangon protest - media

World+Biz

Reuters
05 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 02:04 pm

Related News

Five dead after Myanmar security forces ram car into Yangon protest - media

Another protest was held in Yangon in the afternoon despite the morning violence

Reuters
05 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 02:04 pm
Police stand on a road during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Police stand on a road during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Five people were killed and at least 15 arrested after Myanmar security forces in a car rammed into an anti-coup protest on Sunday morning in Yangon, local news portal Myanmar Now reported.

Witnesses on the scene told Reuters dozens had been injured. Photos and videos on social media show a vehicle that crashed through the protesters and bodies lying on the road.

Another protest was held in Yangon in the afternoon despite the morning violence.

Anti-military protests are continuing despite the killing of more than 1,300 people since the Feb. 1 coup. The scattered protests are often small groups voicing opposition to the overthrow of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of military rule.

On Sunday, a "flash mob" protest in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, was rammed minutes after it started, and witnesses told Reuters police arrested several people.

"I got hit and fell down in front of a truck. A soldier beat me with his rifle but I defended and pushed him back. Then he immediately shot at me as I ran away in a zig-zag pattern. Fortunately, I escaped," a protester who asked not to be identified for security reasons told Reuters by phone.

A civilian car occupied by soldiers hit the mob from the back, two witnesses said, and followed the scattered protesters arresting and beating them. Some were seriously injured with head wounds and unconscious, according to the witnesses.

A spokesman for the ruling junta did not answer calls seeking comment on Sunday.

The military has said that protesters who have been killed instigated the violence. It says it staged the coup because a November election won by Suu Kyi's party was rigged. The election commission has dismissed the assertion.

Wars with ethnic minority insurgents in remote frontier regions in the north and east have intensified significantly since the coup, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to United Nations estimates.

Suu Kyi, 76, faces a dozen cases against her including incitement and violations of Covid-19 protocols.

She has rejected all the charges to date.

Top News

Myanmar / Yangon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

4h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

22h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

22h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21