First Ukrainian wheat shipments expected next week: UN

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
11 August, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:27 am

Related News

First Ukrainian wheat shipments expected next week: UN

BSS/AFP
11 August, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:27 am
Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The first shipments of wheat should start flowing from Ukrainian ports next week under a landmarked deal agreed with Russia and Turkey, a top UN official said on Wednesday.

The first 12 shipments that have left the three Black Sea ports designated by the deal were carrying corn or other foodstuffs, Frederick Kenney, interim UN coordinator at the joint centre in Istanbul overseeing the deal, told reporters.

He said Ukraine's silos were full of corn when Russia invaded its neighbour in February.

"We are dealing with three ports that were essentially frozen in time," Kenney said.

"The silos were full of corn and the ships that were there have been loaded with corn," he said. "It's imperative to get those ships out to get new ships in .... that can deal with the food crisis."

The agreement, signed by the warring parties and UN and Turkish officials last month in Istanbul, was hailed as a major opportunity to tackle the global food crisis caused by the war.

Kenney said the 12 ships that have sailed out of Ukraine in the first week carried 370,000 tonnes of maize and foodstuffs.

He said this had allowed Ukrainian port authorities to deal with the backlog and clear out space for new ships that can come up in to pick up wheat from this year's harvest.

"We're actually transitioning to wheat," he said.

"We have cleared the first ship inbound" to Ukraine through the Bosphorus Strait, he said. "That should occur some time next week."

The deal was dealt an early setback when the first ship to leave Ukraine, the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel Razoni, failed to reach its destination in Lebanon because of a contractual dispute.

Ukrainian officials said the Razoni's owners were now looking for a new client to take the ship's 26,000 tonnes of maize.

The vessel has been anchored off Turkey's Mediterranean Sea port of Mersin since the start of the week.

Kenney stressed that his Istanbul centre did not get involved in contractual disputes, focusing on its mission of safely navigating ships through a designated corridor cutting through mine-strewn Black Sea waters. The ships are inspected coming into and out of the Bosphorus.

"We're seeing steady progress in the number of ships coming in an out," he said. "We're off to a good start."

Ukraine wheat / Ukraine wheat export / UN / wheat / wheat market / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

3h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Removal of Treasury chiefs: Panic or justified?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

4h | Videos
Can sleep help you become successful?

Can sleep help you become successful?

4h | Videos
Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

5h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system