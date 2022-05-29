First steps in reforming global health emergency rules adopted at WHO meeting

World+Biz

Reuters
29 May, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 09:35 am

Related News

First steps in reforming global health emergency rules adopted at WHO meeting

The amendments, adopted at the World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, were agreed at a meeting seen as a once-in-a-generation chance for the UN health agency to strengthen its role after some 15 million deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic

Reuters
29 May, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 09:35 am
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. Reuters/Denis Balibouse
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

Countries around the world on Saturday adopted an initial US-led reform of the rules around disease outbreaks, known as the International Health Regulations (IHR), the United States said.

The amendments, adopted at the World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, were agreed at a meeting seen as a once-in-a-generation chance for the UN health agency to strengthen its role after some 15 million deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The breakthrough - amendments to Article 59 of the IHR that will speed up the implementation of reforms - came after early opposition from Africa and others was overcome this week.

The changes sought by Washington, and backed by others such as Japan and the European Union, mark a first step in a broader reform of the IHR, which set out countries' legal obligations around disease outbreaks, expected to take up to two years.

Sheba Crocker, US ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, hailed as "a significant achievement" the initial amendments and an agreement on establishing a working group to consider targeted, substantive amendments.

"An updated, modernized IHR will help all countries and will ensure we have the information, resources, capacity, and transparency needed to address future global health crises," she said in a statement.

Top News

World Health Organisation (WHO)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

34m | Mode
CholPori is planning to roll out their platform in schools so teachers can utilise their tools for the classroom. Photo: Courtesy

CholPori: Where learning is practical, fun and inclusive

14m | Panorama
Rebecca Ivey. Illustration: TBS

How China’s efforts are advancing global development

1h | Thoughts
Women voluntarily joined the peaceful procession and protested by wearing clothing of their own choice. Photo: Trishia Nashtaran

The unhealthy obsession with what women wear

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

1h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

1h | Videos
Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh