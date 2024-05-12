First person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant dies nearly 2 months later

World+Biz

AP/UNB
12 May, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 01:30 pm

Related News

First person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant dies nearly 2 months later

Richard “Rick” Slayman had the transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital in March at the age of 62

AP/UNB
12 May, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 01:30 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The first recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney transplant has died nearly two months after he underwent the procedure, his family and the hospital that performed the surgery said Saturday.

Richard "Rick" Slayman had the transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital in March at the age of 62. Surgeons said they believed the pig kidney would last for at least two years.

The transplant team at Massachusetts General Hospital said in a statement it was deeply saddened by Slayman's passing and offered condolences to his family. They said they didn't have any indication that he died as a result of the transplant.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Weymouth, Massachusetts, man was the first living person to have the procedure. Previously, pig kidneys had been temporarily transplanted into brain-dead donors. Two men received heart transplants from pigs, although both died within months.

Slayman had a kidney transplant at the hospital in 2018, but he had to go back on dialysis last year when it showed signs of failure. When dialysis complications arose requiring frequent procedures, his doctors suggested a pig kidney transplant.

In a statement, Slayman's family thanked his doctors.

"Their enormous efforts leading the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts," the statement said.

They said Slayman underwent the surgery in part to provide hope for the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive.

"Rick accomplished that goal and his hope and optimism will endure forever," the statement said.

Xenotransplantation refers to healing human patients with cells, tissues or organs from animals. Such efforts long failed because the human immune system immediately destroyed foreign animal tissue. Recent attempts have involved pigs that have been modified so their organs are more humanlike.

More than 100,000 people are on the national waiting list for a transplant, most of them kidney patients, and thousands die every year before their turn comes.

Health

Pig / Kidney Transplant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju Podder, Noah’s Managing Director, lived all his life in Bogura, joined his family business and expanded it by a few folds. Photo: Courtesy

Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

2d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

2d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

4d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

40m | Videos
MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

1h | Videos
Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

4h | Videos
Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

5h | Videos