First group of evacuated Afghan interpreters to arrive in US

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 10:26 am

In a news conference in Kuwait on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Afghans would be arriving in the US “very, very soon”

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The first group of Afghan interpreters and other workers, who worked with American troops and diplomats during the 20 years the United States was in the country, have been evacuated from Afghanistan and are due to arrive in the US at any moment, according to multiple news reports.

Many Afghans who worked with the US-led NATO forces fear reprisals from the Taliban with US troops scheduled to depart by the end of August nearly 20 years after they first arrived, reports the Al Jazeera.

In a news conference in Kuwait on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Afghans would be arriving in the US "very, very soon".

"(The) US is committed to helping those who helped us during hard times in Afghanistan over the last 20 years – translators and interpreters," Blinken said during a news conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart.

"We're actively engaged in that process (of) relocation planning."

The US-based broadcaster ABC News reported that the Afghans will arrive in the US late on Thursday or early Friday morning.

