First edition 'Frankenstein' copy tops $1 million at auction

World+Biz

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 09:13 am

Related News

First edition 'Frankenstein' copy tops $1 million at auction

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 09:13 am
First edition &#039;Frankenstein&#039; copy tops $1 million at auction

A first edition copy of Mary Shelley's classic novel "Frankenstein" was sold for $1.17 million at a recent auction in New York.

The literary work is said to have set a new world record for a printed work by a woman after its initial auction estimate - between $200,000 and $300,000 - was smashed, CNN reports.

According to the auction house, this was the first time that an edition of the novel in the original bindings has appeared at auction since 1985.

Reportedly, This copy was the first to be auctioned since 1985.

The copy was one of 500 originally printed anonymously by author Mary Shelley in 1818.

It comes in three volumes and features the original hardcover boards.

Furthermore, It also includes a preface by her husband, poet Percy Shelley, along with a dedication to her father, William Godwin, a journalist and political philosopher.

The literary classic tells of a scientist who brings a corpse back to life, creating a creature that goes rogue.
 

Top News

Auction / books / Frankenstein

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

12h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly