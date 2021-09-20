First edition 'Frankenstein' copy tops $1 million at auction

A first edition copy of Mary Shelley's classic novel "Frankenstein" was sold for $1.17 million at a recent auction in New York.

The literary work is said to have set a new world record for a printed work by a woman after its initial auction estimate - between $200,000 and $300,000 - was smashed, CNN reports.

According to the auction house, this was the first time that an edition of the novel in the original bindings has appeared at auction since 1985.

The copy was one of 500 originally printed anonymously by author Mary Shelley in 1818.

It comes in three volumes and features the original hardcover boards.

Furthermore, It also includes a preface by her husband, poet Percy Shelley, along with a dedication to her father, William Godwin, a journalist and political philosopher.

The literary classic tells of a scientist who brings a corpse back to life, creating a creature that goes rogue.

