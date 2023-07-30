A firefighter has been killed while battling a wildfire in British Columbia, Canada

World+Biz

AP/UNB
30 July, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 11:14 am

Related News

A firefighter has been killed while battling a wildfire in British Columbia, Canada

AP/UNB
30 July, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 11:14 am
The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta, Canada on Friday,. Photo: Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP
The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta, Canada on Friday,. Photo: Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP

A firefighter has been killed while fighting a massive wildfire in northeastern British Columbia, marking the second such fatality in the Canadian province this month and the fourth in Canada during this year's record fire season.

A release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Saturday the 25-year-old man from Ontario was working Friday just before 11 am in a remote area when his heavy-duty ATV rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified publicly, was transported by helicopter to Fort St. John but died en route.

The RCMP say a workplace fatality investigation is underway.

Provincial officials have confirmed the man was a contracted firefighter working for the wildfire service through a private BC company and died while fighting the almost 6,000-square-kilometer (2,316 square mile) Donnie Creek blaze.

BC Premier David Eby issued a statement on Saturday saying the fatality coming so soon after Gale's death "has shaken people throughout" the province and devastated the firefighting community.

"This wildfire season has been profoundly awful," Eby said.

Statistics from the provincial wildfire service show there are currently 363 active wildfires in British Columbia, with 11 new fires in the last 24 hours and 191 blazes classified as out of control.

In total, there have been 1,517 wildfires in British Columbia this year, burning a record-breaking 15,397 square kilometers (5,944 square miles) of trees, bush and grassland.

Canada / British Columbia / wildfire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

13h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

17h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

19h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

19h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

20h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon