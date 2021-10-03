Fire damages Rome's 19th century 'Iron Bridge'

World+Biz

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 04:28 pm

Related News

Fire damages Rome's 19th century 'Iron Bridge'

Officials said there were no injures from the fire, which was visible from afar as flames shot into the night sky

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 04:28 pm
A fire engulfs iconic &#039;Iron Bridge&#039; in Rome, Italy, October 3, 2021. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS
A fire engulfs iconic 'Iron Bridge' in Rome, Italy, October 3, 2021. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

A huge fire on Saturday night severely damaged Rome's famed "Iron Bridge," with parts of the 19th century structure plunging into the River Tiber.

The bridge, which was opened 1863 and whose formal name is Ponte dell' Industria (Industry Bridge), connects the densely populated Ostiense and Portuense neighbourhoods.

The fire broke out on the eve of elections for the next mayor, in which the main issue has been the general decay of infrastructure and public services in the Italian capital.

Romans call the 131-metre (143-yard) long bridge "Ponte di Ferro" (Iron Bridge) since most of Rome's other bridges are made of stone.

Officials said there were no injures from the fire, which was visible from afar as flames shot into the night sky.

Media reports said it may have been started by a short circuit in shacks below the bridge. Firefighters said the blaze, which was put out during the night, was fuelled by a damaged gas pipe.

Surrounding areas were left without electricity for several hours.

The bridge, used for busy road traffic between the two neighbourhoods, was closed indefinitely pending checks on its safety.

Top News / Europe

Iron Bridge / Fire accident / Rome

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec