Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

A spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry has warned that the accession of either Finland or Sweden to the defence alliance Nato would spark a serious response from Moscow.

Speaking during a news briefing in Moscow, Maria Zakharova threatened if either Nordic country sought to join the security alliance it "would have serious military and political consequences that would require our country to take reciprocal steps", BBC reported quoting Russian news agencies.

"We regard the Finnish government's commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe," Zakharova said.

💬#Zakharova: We regard the Finnish government's commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe.



☝️Finland's accession to @NATO would have serious military and political repercussions. pic.twitter.com/eCY5oG23rL— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 25, 2022

While Finland co-operates with the security alliance in some matters, and is attending today's meeting of the body in Brussels, it has not formally joined the bloc.

Last month, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said it was "very unlikely" that Finland would apply for Nato membership during her term in office.