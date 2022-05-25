Finland discovers 'highly likely' case of monkeypox

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 03:47 pm

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. CDC/Handout via REUTERS
Finland has identified a "highly likely" first case of monkeypox in the country, the Helsinki hospital district said in a statement on Wednesday.

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the monkeypox, which is a type of viral infection more common in the west and central Africa.

The hospital district on Wednesday found that a man, who had returned from a trip to another European country, had an infection caused by an orthopoxvirus and will by the end of the week know for sure whether it is monkeypox.

"The patient that is currently at home has blisters and a high fever but otherwise he is feeling well," the hospital district said.

