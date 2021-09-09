Fifth deceased found at the site of explosion in Russia's Noginsk

BSS/TASS
09 September, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 12:35 pm

Fifth deceased found at the site of explosion in Russia&#039;s Noginsk

The death toll from a household gas explosion in a residential building in Noginsk near Moscow has grown to five people, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow Region told TSS.

"The body of the fifth victim was found under the rubble," the source said.

The emergency services clarified that they had found the child's body, the fate of two people remains unknown.

A gas explosion happened in an apartment on the third floor of a nine-story residential building in Noginsk on Wednesday morning. As a result, part of the outer wall of the building and ceilings from the second to fifth floors collapsed. The epicenter of the explosion was in the apartment of a large family.

