FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions until further notice

A long exposure shows FIFA&#039;s logo near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 27, 2022. REUTERS
A long exposure shows FIFA's logo near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 27, 2022. REUTERS

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national and club teams from all competitions until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, the bodies said in a joint statement on Monday.

"Football is in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace," the statement read.

The decision come just hours after the International Olympic Committee on Monday urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

