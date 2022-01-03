Fast-spreading Omicron to test Beijing Winter Games bubble

World+Biz

Reuters
03 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 03:51 pm

Related News

Fast-spreading Omicron to test Beijing Winter Games bubble

Restrictions at Games venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou in neighbouring Hebei province will be much tighter than those during last summer's Tokyo Olympics

Reuters
03 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 03:51 pm
Workers in PPE stand next to the Olympic rings inside the closed loop area near the National Stadium, or the Bird&#039;s Nest, where the opening and closing ceremonies of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be held, in Beijing, China December 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Workers in PPE stand next to the Olympic rings inside the closed loop area near the National Stadium, or the Bird's Nest, where the opening and closing ceremonies of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be held, in Beijing, China December 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China's meticulous plans to prevent an Olympics-seeded Covid-19 outbreak by sealing all participants inside a "closed loop" for the upcoming Winter Games will be tested by the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The country has reported only a handful of Omicron cases and has largely succeeded in containing Covid-19 since it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan two years ago, thanks to a zero-tolerance policy that includes rigorous contact tracing, strict targeted lockdowns, and travel curbs that have drastically cut international arrivals.

But more than 2,000 international athletes are set to come to China for the Games that start Feb. 4, plus 25,000 other "stakeholders", a large number from overseas. Organisers did not say how many of those people would be in the closed loop.

Organisers believe their measures "can ensure the Winter Olympic Games and the Winter Paralympic Games can be held safely and on schedule," Yan Jiarong, a spokesperson for the organising committee, told a news conference last Thursday.

Restrictions at Games venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou in neighbouring Hebei province will be much tighter than those during last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

2h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

4h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

48m | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

58m | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

20h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report