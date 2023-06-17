Famous whistleblowers who changed the course of history

An employee who comes out with information regarding abuse, fraud, corruption, and/or dangers to public health and safety concerns connected to their own place of employment or government is often labelled as a Whistleblower.

In 1777, when two US whistleblowers, Midshipman Samuel Shaw and First Lieutenant Richard Marven appealed to the Continental Congress for help after being sent to jail for doing what they believed to be their duty, the world's first whistleblower protection law was enacted.

The term itself did not come into common usage until the 1970s, however, complaints made by employees have been reported for as long as humans have had organisations and governments.

It takes a certain level of courage to rise against the prevalent corruption or wrongdoings in their own organisation, whether it is a privately own corporation or ones own government.

Here we look at some of the most famous whistleblowers who sent shockwaves around the world:

1. William Mark Felt

William Mark Felt, codenamed 'Deep Throat', was an FBI agent, who passed on information about the Watergate scandal to Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of The Washington Post. for nearly three decades, Felt denied his involvement before revealing his identity in 2005 in a Vanity Fair.

"I'm the guy they called Deep Throat," he said in the Vanity Fair article.

Following his confession, US President Richard Nixon was impeached and White House Chief of Staff HR Haldeman and presidential adviser John Ehrlichman were imprisoned.

In 1979, Felt published his memoir titled "The FBI Pyramid: From the Inside."

2. Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden, a computer professional, revealed a number of global surveillance programs, many run by the NSA and a global alliance of intelligence agencies which led to the biggest intelligence leak in the National Security Agency's history in 2013.

He released classified information without authorization with the assistance of several telecommunication companies, saying that he couldn't allow the US government to "destroy privacy, Internet freedom and basic liberties."

The US Department of Justice unsealed charges against Snowden of two counts of violating the Espionage Act of 1917 and theft of government property. He lives in Russia after having been granted asylum by the Russian government since 2013.