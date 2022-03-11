Facebook's parent company Meta could be banned in Russia

World+Biz

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 06:49 pm

Related News

Facebook's parent company Meta could be banned in Russia

Access to Facebook and Twitter has been restricted or blocked in Russia since last week

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 06:49 pm
A 3D printed Facebook&#039;s new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has applied to designate Meta - the parent company of Facebook and Instagram - as an "extremist organisation" and ban its activities in Russia, according to Russian media.

It also said that access to Instagram should be restricted, report BBC.

It comes after Meta said  it was making changes to its policy on violent speech, to allow people in certain countries to express violent sentiments towards Russian forces, but not towards Russian civilians.

The Prosecutor General's Office says Meta is suspected of "inciting hatred and animosity involving threats of violence".

Access to Facebook and Twitter has been restricted or blocked in Russia since last week.

The company's policy exemptions are in force on the territories of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine and Estonia. According to Reuters, Meta will not be temporarily deleting posts, sent from the territories of Poland, Russia and Ukraine, urging the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Meta acknowledged later that it allowed calls for the violence against Russian troops in view of the special military operation in Ukraine. Meta Spokesman Andy Stone wrote on Twitter that the company had "temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders'."

"We still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians," Meta spokesperson added.

Top News

Meta / Russia / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

7h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

8h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

4h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

6h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

7h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh