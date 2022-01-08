Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company

World+Biz

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 02:26 pm

Related News

Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company

The spokesperson declined to say why Pinette was leaving, citing Meta policy of not commenting on personnel matters

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 02:26 pm
A 3D printed Facebook&#039;s new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The head of communications at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, John Pinette, is leaving the company, the social media company said late on Friday.

Chris Norton, vice president of international communications, will cover the role on an interim basis, a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"John Pinette has left Meta. We are thankful for his positive contributions during an intense and significant time in the company's history, and we wish him well going forward," the statement said.

The spokesperson declined to say why Pinette was leaving, citing Meta policy of not commenting on personnel matters.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Pinette's departure on Friday.

Pinette was appointed vice president of global communications in April 2019, according to the company's website.

Before joining the company, Pinette led communications for Gates Ventures, the private office and innovation lab of Bill Gates, for five years, and was the head of Asia Pacific communications for Google. He also held a number of product and corporate communications leadership positions at Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

Top News

Facebook / Meta / Company

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

5h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

6h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

5h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

2h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

2h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

23h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals