Exxon considers pledging net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

Activist shareholders are demanding Exxon to recognise the scale of the challenge posed by climate change to its basic business model. PHOTO: REUTERS

Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a pledge to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes more than two months after a contested board fight partly over the company's preparations for a low-carbon world.

The oil major had not made a final decision on the net-zero pledge, the report said. It added that Exxon planned to unveil a series of strategic moves on environmental and other issues before the end of the year.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's shareholders had in May voted out three Exxon directors for the nominees of a hedge fund that promised to boost returns and better prepare the company for a low-carbon world.

Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods said last week that the company had started working with the new directors in June for in-depth reviews of its businesses, including its approach to the energy transition. The first in-person meeting of the board took place last week following virtual sessions.