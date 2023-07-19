Extreme heat straining health systems: WHO

World+Biz

AFP/BSS
19 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 09:27 pm

Related News

Extreme heat straining health systems: WHO

AFP/BSS
19 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 09:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The extreme heat in the northern hemisphere is putting an increasing strain on healthcare systems, hitting those least able to cope the hardest, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

The WHO said the heat often worsens pre-existing conditions, saying it was particularly concerned about those with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and asthma.

Millions of people across three continents are enduring a sustained spell of dangerous heat Wednesday as temperature records tumble.

"Extreme heat takes the greatest toll on those least able to manage its consequences, such as older people, infants and children, and the poor and homeless," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"It also puts increased pressure on health systems," he told a press conference.

"Exposure to excessive heat has wide-ranging impacts for health, often amplifying pre-existing conditions and resulting in premature death and disability."

He said the WHO was working with the World Meteorological Organization, its fellow Geneva-based UN agency, to support countries in developing hot-weather action plans to coordinate preparedness and reduce the impacts of excessive heat on health.

heat / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

16h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

10h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers