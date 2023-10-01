Turkey says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building

Reuters
01 October, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 02:44 pm

Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure an area following an explosion near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Turkey's interior minister said on Sunday two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was "neutralised" by authorities there.

Turkish media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street near the Interior Ministry.

Reuters footage showed soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and an armoured vehicle gathered near the centre of Turkey's capital, where police had blocked several nearby roads.

Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said on social media platform X that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9:30 am (0630 GMT).

"Two terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs and carried out a bomb attack," he said.

He added that one blew himself up and the other was "neutralised", which usually means was killed. "Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," Yerlikaya wrote.

Ankara's chief prosecutor launched an investigation into what it also called a terrorist attack.

Authorities did not identify any specific militant group.

 

 

 

 

Turkey / Explosion / Ankara

