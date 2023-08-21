Explainer: What is BRICS and who are its members?

World+Biz

Reuters
21 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 03:33 pm

Related News

Explainer: What is BRICS and who are its members?

Reuters
21 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 03:33 pm
Explainer: What is BRICS and who are its members?

The BRICS group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will hold its 15th heads of state and government summit in Johannesburg between August 22 and August 24.

Here are some key facts about the bloc and its members.

WHAT IS BRICS?

The acronym BRIC, which did not initially include South Africa, was coined in 2001 by then Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill in a research paper that underlined the growth potential of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

The bloc was founded as an informal club in 2009 to provide a platform for its members to challenge a world order dominated by the United States and its Western allies.

Its creation was initiated by Russia.

The group is not a formal multilateral organisation like the United Nations, World Bank or the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The heads of state and government of the member nations convene annually with each nation taking up a one-year rotating chairmanship of the group.

WHO ARE THE MEMBERS?

Brazil, Russia, India and China are the founding members.

South Africa, the smallest member in terms of economic clout and population, was the first beneficiary of an expansion of the bloc in 2010 when the grouping became known as BRICS.

Together the countries account for more than 40% of the world population and a quarter of the global economy.

Apart from geopolitics, the group's focus includes economic cooperation and increasing multilateral trade and development.

The bloc operates by consensus. All the BRICS countries are part of the Group of 20 (G20) of major economies.

WHICH NATIONS WANT TO JOIN BRICS AND WHY?

Over 40 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Algeria, Bolivia, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon, and Kazakhstan have expressed interest in joining the forum, according to 2023 summit chair South Africa.

They view BRICS as an alternative to global bodies viewed as dominated by the traditional Western powers and hope membership will unlock benefits including development finance, and increased trade and investment.

Dissatisfaction with the global order among developing nations was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic when life-saving vaccines were hoarded by the rich countries.

Iran, home to around a quarter of the Middle East's oil reserves, has said it hopes the mechanism for new membership would be decided "at the earliest."

Oil heavyweight Saudi Arabia was among more than a dozen countries that participated in "Friends of BRICS" talks in Cape Town in June. It has received backing from Russia and Brazil to join the BRICS.

Argentina said in July 2022 it had received China's formal support in its bid to join the group.

Ethiopia, one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, said in June it had asked to join the bloc, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying the country will continue to work with international institutions that can protect its interests.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce has expressed interest in BRICS membership and is expected to attend the summit. Its government said in July it was determined to curb dependence on the US dollar for foreign trade, instead turning to the Chinese yuan, in line with BRICS leaders' stated aim to reduce dependence on the US currency.

Algeria said in July it has applied for BRICS membership and to become a shareholder in the New Development Bank, the so-called BRICS Bank. The North African nation is rich in oil and gas resources and is seeking to diversify its economy and strengthen partnership with China and other countries.

BRICS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

20h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years