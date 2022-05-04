Ex-Belarus leader Shushkevich, the man who sacked Gorbachev, dies at 87

World+Biz

Reuters
04 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 06:26 pm

Ex-Belarus leader Shushkevich, the man who sacked Gorbachev, dies at 87

Reuters
04 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 06:26 pm
Former speaker of Belarussian parliament Stanislav Shushkevich drops his voting ballot in a box as his wife Irina stands behind him in their apartment in Minsk, Belarus, May 13, 1999. Reuters Photographer/ File Photo
Former speaker of Belarussian parliament Stanislav Shushkevich drops his voting ballot in a box as his wife Irina stands behind him in their apartment in Minsk, Belarus, May 13, 1999. Reuters Photographer/ File Photo

Former Belarus leader Stanislav Shushkevich, the man who broke the news to Mikhail Gorbachev that the Soviet Union was being consigned to history, has died at the age of 87, Belarusian media quoted his wife as saying on Wednesday.

Shushkevich was one of the three main actors, with Russian president Boris Yeltsin and Ukraine's Leonid Kravchuk, at a meeting in a Belarusian hunting lodge in December 1991 at which they sounded the death knell of the former superpower led by Gorbachev.

"The USSR as a geopolitical reality, and as a subject of international law, has ceased to exist," they said in a joint statement announcing the formation of a new Commonwealth of Independent States.

Shushkevich recounted in later years that the other two leaders had jokingly nominated him to inform Gorbachev, which he did in an awkward call to the Kremlin while Yeltsin phoned U.S. President George Bush.

Gorbachev, who had survived a hardline coup in August 1991 but had been left gravely weakened, was forced to resign weeks later as the Soviet flag was lowered for the last time over the Kremlin.

Shushkevich ran Belarus until 1994, when he lost a presidential election to Alexander Lukashenko, and was unsuccessful in several later campaigns against him.

He remained a harsh critic of Lukashenko and supported mass protests against him after a disputed 2020 election, though he did not participate in demonstrations because of his declining health.

In an interview with Reuters in August that year, Shushkevich correctly predicted that Lukashenko would hold on to power, backed by his powerful military and by Moscow.

"Lukashenko serves the Kremlin because otherwise he wouldn't be able to hold on. The Kremlin ... supports him," he told Reuters by phone from his dacha.

"In such conditions, it's difficult for the beaten and tortured Belarusian opposition to struggle with Russia."

Lukashenko signed a special decree in 1997 by which Shushkevich's pension was frozen and not indexed to inflation. In 2015, by which time the pension's valued had eroded almost to zero, he relented and raised it to $220 a month.

References to Shushkevich were removed from school history books in 2021 after he spoke out numerous times against Lukashenko's crackdown on protests.

His death was reported by the state news agency Belta on Wednesday in a bland six-paragraph chronology of his academic and political career.

Shushkevich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

9h | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

3d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

3d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Best movies about bank robbery

Best movies about bank robbery

5h | Videos
Eid adda with Toma Mirza

Eid adda with Toma Mirza

8h | Videos
Is Semai a native food

Is Semai a native food

1d | Videos
Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters