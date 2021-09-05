'Everyone got it wrong': UK army chief on Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

The head of UK's armed forces has said that "everybody got it wrong" on how quickly the Taliban would take over Afghanistan.

"It was the pace of it that surprised us and I don't think we realised quite what the Taliban were up to," General Sir Nick Carter said, reports the BBC.

Asked whether military intelligence was wrong, he said the government received intelligence from a variety of sources.

"It's not purely about military intelligence," he said.

The last British and US troops left Afghanistan a week ago, bringing their 20-year military campaign in the country to an end.

"I think everybody got it wrong is the straight answer," he said.

"Even the Taliban didn't expect things to change as quickly as they did."

There has been criticism of the way the West withdrew from Afghanistan, with questions over how the Taliban was able to seize control of the country at such speed.