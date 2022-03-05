Evacuations from Mariupol, Volnovakha won't start on Saturday -ICRC

Fire is seen in Mariupol after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, 3 March, 2022, in this image obtained from social media by REUTERS.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it understood that evacuations of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine would not start on Saturday because of the conflict following Russia's invasion.

"We remain in dialogue with the parties about the safe passage of civilians from different cities affected by the conflict," the ICRC said in a statement.

"The scenes in Mariupol and in other cities today are heart-breaking. Any initiative from the parties that gives civilians a respite from the violence and allows them to voluntarily leave for safer areas is welcome."