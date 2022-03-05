Evacuation of Mariupol has been postponed

The evacuation of civilians from Mariupol has been postponed, according to the Mariupol city council. It says the Russian side has not been observing the temporary ceasefire in place.

It says residents should disperse and find places of shelter, and that more information will be given soon, reports BBC.

Mariupol city's deputy mayor told the BBC that Mariupol was still being shelled, and there are also reports that fighting is ongoing near the end of the evacuation route.