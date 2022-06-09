Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found on Isle of Wight

World+Biz

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 06:33 pm

Related News

Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found on Isle of Wight

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 06:33 pm
Artist&#039;s illustration shows a large meat-eating dinosaur dubbed the &quot;White Rock spinosaurid,&quot; whose remains dating from about 125 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period were unearthed on England&#039;s Isle of Wight, standing on a beach, surrounded by flying reptiles called pterosaurs. ​​Anthony Hutchings/Handout via REUTERS.
Artist's illustration shows a large meat-eating dinosaur dubbed the "White Rock spinosaurid," whose remains dating from about 125 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period were unearthed on England's Isle of Wight, standing on a beach, surrounded by flying reptiles called pterosaurs. ​​Anthony Hutchings/Handout via REUTERS.

Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.

Paleontologists said on Thursday they have found parts of the skeleton of the dinosaur, which lived about 125 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period, including bones of the back, hips and tail, some limb fragments but no skull or teeth. Based on the partial remains, they estimated that the dinosaur exceeded 33 feet (10 meters) long and perhaps reached much more.

"The size of the specimen is impressive. It is one of the biggest - and possibly the biggest - known land predator ever to stalk Europe," said Chris Barker, a University of Southampton doctoral student in paleontology and lead author of the study published in the journal PeerJ Life & Environment.

Based in part on a series of small grooves on the top of the tail vertebra, they concluded that it belonged to a group of dinosaurs called spinosaurs that included Spinosaurus, which lived about 95 million years ago and at about 50 feet (15 meters) long is considered the longest-known dinosaur predator.

Spinosaurs had elongated skulls reminiscent of crocodiles with lots of conical teeth - perfect for grasping slippery prey - as well as strong arms and big claws. They fed upon aquatic prey as well as other dinosaurs.

Because of the incomplete nature of the remains, the researchers have not yet given the newly described dinosaur a scientific name, but are calling it the "White Rock spinosaurid" based on the geological layer where the bones were found. They believe it is not a member of any previously identified species.

Meat-eating dinosaurs belonged to a clade called theropods, with each continent producing immense examples. They were bipedal and the largest had massive skulls and strong teeth.

Spinosaurus was Africa's largest. Tyrannosaurus rex, approaching 42 feet (13 meters), was North America's king, while the similarly sized Giganotosaurus reigned in South America and the slightly smaller Tarbosaurus in Asia. The largest-known named theropod from Europe was Torvosaurus, at about 33 feet (10 meters).

The newly described dinosaur might turn out to be as long as T. rex, according to University of Southampton paleobiologist and study corresponding author Neil Gostling.

"This one is really big," Gostling said. "Let's hope more fossils turn up. We would love a skull or teeth."

Looking at the teeth could help researchers better understand this dinosaur's position on the spinosaur family tree.

The fossils were spotted on the surface along Compton Bay on the southwestern coast of the Isle of Wight. The dinosaur inhabited a lagoon environment also populated by various plant-eating dinosaurs and flying reptiles called pterosaurs. At the time, sea levels were much higher than today and large parts of Europe were submerged.

The Isle of Wight has become one of Europe's richest locales for dinosaur remains. The same team of researchers last year announced the discovery of two other Isle of Wight Cretaceous spinosaurs, both measuring about 30 feet long (9 meters).

Those finds combined with the latest one buttress their hypothesis that spinosaurs as a group originated and diversified in western Europe before expanding elsewhere.

"This new material corroborates our previous work that highlights Europe as an important region for spinosaur diversification," Barker said.

dinosaur / dinosaur bone / Dinosaur fossil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

9h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Rules for achieving success at work

Rules for achieving success at work

9h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

9h | Videos
Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

21h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble