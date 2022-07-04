European Union to set up platform for Ukrainian reconstruction

World+Biz

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

European Union to set up platform for Ukrainian reconstruction

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Among the EU’s problems is that it has both a north-south divide – because of the poor design of the euro zone – and an east-west divide. Photo: Bloomberg
Among the EU’s problems is that it has both a north-south divide – because of the poor design of the euro zone – and an east-west divide. Photo: Bloomberg

The European Union will set up a reconstruction platform to coordinate the rebuilding of Ukraine after its war with Russia, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission said on Monday.

The platform will be used to map investment needs, coordinate action and channel resources, von der Leyen told the

Ukraine Recovery Conference in the Swiss city of Lugano.

"Since the beginning of the war, the European Union has mobilized around 6.2 billion euros ($6.48 billion)in financial support," von der Leyen said. "And... more will come. We will engage substantially in the mid- and long-term reconstruction."

The platform will bring together countries, institutions, the private sector and civil society. It will also include international organisations like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank.

The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, is proposing a funding structure previously used during the Covid-19 pandemic to help rebuild Ukraine with up to 100 billion euros ($104.3 billion) of investment, Reuters reported earlier on Monday.

"Through the reconstruction platform, the European Commission can offer its extensive expertise in running programs that combine reform and investments," von der Leyen said.

"In addition, we have been working closely with Ukraine for a long time. And this work will only intensify now that Ukraine has formally become a candidate to join our Union."

Europe has a special responsibility and a strategic interest to be at Ukraine's side, she added.

"The Kremlin's goal is the military, political and economic destruction of Ukraine," she said. "They want to undermine Ukraine's very existence as a state. We cannot and we will not let this happen."

($1 = 0.9570 euros)

Europe

EU / European Union / Ukraine / Ukraine reconstruction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

8h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

10h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Horrible routes of human trafficking

Horrible routes of human trafficking

48m | Videos
Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

1h | Videos
How useful will the government's plan to save money?

How useful will the government's plan to save money?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Jahangirnagar University protest recent harassment of teachers

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation