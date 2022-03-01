EU in talks with US on possibly expanding airspace ban for Russian carriers

World+Biz

Reuters
01 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 10:28 pm

Related News

EU in talks with US on possibly expanding airspace ban for Russian carriers

Global supply chains, already hit hard by the pandemic, face increasing disruption and cost pressure by the closure of the skies which will affect over a fifth of air freight

Reuters
01 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 10:28 pm
EU in talks with US on possibly expanding airspace ban for Russian carriers

European Union officials are speaking with their United States counterparts about extending the current airspace bans imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

Airlines are bracing for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans. Washington has not ruled out similar action in response to what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called "a special military operation."

"Yes, there are discussions with the US on what measures they will adopt," the official told reporters, adding that it was too early to assess the impact of the bloc's airspace ban.

Global supply chains, already hit hard by the pandemic, face increasing disruption and cost pressure by the closure of the skies which will affect over a fifth of air freight.

Hardest hit are likely to be Russian carriers, which make up approximately 70% of the flights between Russia and the EU, the official said.

"On a daily basis, there are approximately 300 flights per day from Russian carriers into the EU ... or overflying the EU," he said, far more than the 50 flights per day by EU airlines to Russia and the 90 flights overflying its territory to Asia by European companies.

The EU official said the measures also target Russian oligarchs who may be tempted to circumvent the air space ban.

"The measures apply to Russian nationals even if they have double nationalities, they will be covered by those. And it doesn't matter whether they are EU residents, if they are Russian nationals, they will be covered," he said.

"Russian nationals or a Russian company cannot charter, own or control a plane that will be flying into the EU, out of the EU or overflying the EU. So that's the rule."

Top News

EU / sanction / Sanction on Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

12h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

13h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

2h | Videos
SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

2h | Videos
World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

3h | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy