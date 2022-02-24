EU says it will hold the Kremlin accountable for attack on Ukraine

24 February, 2022, 11:40 am
EU leaders are set to hold an emergency summit in Brussels later on Thursday, after a first round of EU sanctions on Russia took effect on Wednesday

President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen speaks as she attends a news conference at Torrejon Air Base in Torrejon de Ardoz, near Madrid, Spain, August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The European Union will hold Moscow accountable for the "unjustified" attack on Ukraine, the chief of the bloc's Executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday.

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," she said on Twitter.

"We will hold the Kremlin accountable," von der Leyen added.

EU leaders are set to hold an emergency summit in Brussels later on Thursday, after a first round of EU sanctions on Russia took effect on Wednesday.

