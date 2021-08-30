EU countries drop US from safe travel list

World+Biz

Reuters
30 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 10:11 pm

Related News

EU countries drop US from safe travel list

The list seeks to unify travel rules across the bloc, although it does not bind individual EU nations, who are free to determine their own border policies

Reuters
30 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 10:11 pm
EU countries drop US from safe travel list

European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines.

Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been taken off the list.

The list seeks to unify travel rules across the bloc, although it does not bind individual EU nations, who are free to determine their own border policies.

Top News / Europe / USA

USA / EU / safe travel / Travel Bloc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

3h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

3h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

3h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy