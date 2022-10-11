EU condemns 'barbaric' Russian missile attacks, warns Belarus

World+Biz

Reuters
11 October, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 10:10 am

Related News

EU condemns 'barbaric' Russian missile attacks, warns Belarus

Reuters
11 October, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 10:10 am
Smoke rises over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Smoke rises over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

The European Commission condemned as "barbaric" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and warned Belarus against helping its ally kill civilians.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia's acts had "no place in the 21st century", adding in a tweet that military support for Ukraine from the bloc was on its way.

Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour in apparent revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia's bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

"They are barbaric and cowardly attacks... targeting innocent civilians on their way to work and school in the morning traffic," Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the European Union's executive arm told the Commission's daily news briefing.

He described the strikes as a contravention of international humanitarian law and said Russia's political and military leadership would be held accountable for these and other war crimes.

The Commission urged Belarus to refrain from any involvement in Russia's "brutal illegitimate undertaking" that violated the United Nations Charter and international law.

Specifically, it told Minsk immediately to stop allowing the territory of Belarus to serve as a launch pad for very recent missile strikes and drone attacks against Ukrainian civilians.

"Any further actions and in particular the Belarusian military's direct involvement into this war, against the will of the vast majority of the Belarusian people, will be met by new and strong restrictive measures," Stano said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers in the West.

Top News

EU / Ukraine-Russia war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

1h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

1h | Habitat
Eyamin Sajid. Sketch: TBS

What we can learn from how Russia controls radiation at its largest nuclear plant

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How long will load-shedding continue?

How long will load-shedding continue?

3h | Videos
Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

15h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

16h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro