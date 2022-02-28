EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as member

World+Biz

Reuters
28 February, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 09:03 am

Related News

EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as member

"Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in," von der Leyen said

Reuters
28 February, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 09:03 am
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters

The European Union's chief executive on Sunday expressed unequivocal support for Ukraine becoming a member of the bloc, calling the country now under attack from Russia "one of us."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made her comments to Euronews in an interview hours after the 27-nation EU decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war. A source told Reuters it would send 450 million euros ($507 million) of weaponry to Ukraine.

"Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in," von der Leyen told Euronews.

Ukraine, a democratic nation of 44 million people, won independence from Moscow in 1991 at the fall of the Soviet Union and has pushed to join the NATO Western military alliance and the EU, goals Russia vehemently opposes.

Less than four days after it started, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered a Western political, strategic, economic and corporate response unprecedented in its extent and coordination. 

Top News / Europe

Russia / EU / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

35m | Brands
Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

22h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

14h | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

14h | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

18h | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused